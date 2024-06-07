In the 22 years since, he has held many solo and group exhibitions in the Eastern Cape and further afield.
Revered artist to showcase 30 years’ work in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
An exciting exhibition showcasing the printmaking artwork of revered Eastern Cape artist Jeff Rankin will be held in Gqeberha from next week.
Showcasing some of his finest work from the past 30 years, Rankin tells visual stories based on SA’s unsettled social landscape.
Born in Durban, Rankin and his family relocated to the Eastern Cape in 1993.
The move coincided with the country’s transition to a hopeful democracy.
Thirty years on, it seemed the perfect time to celebrate his 30 years of creative work.
Soon after his move to the province, Rankin revisited his early love of woodcut.
Working out of a dark field, as you do with the relief mediums, worked well in his case.
Some singular works built up to the landmark Perlemoen Minutes series in 2002.
This full series was purchased for the New York Public Library’s fine print collection, and some were selected for the International Print Biennale in Trois Rivieres, Canada.
In the 22 years since, he has held many solo and group exhibitions in the Eastern Cape and further afield.
The artworks move across many stories, often told as a series.
The Climb series of etchings, for example, speaks about the workplace through Rankin’s challenges, while the Then Now is a series which pairs with the artist’s political cartoons done in the 1980s.
The 2024 series, Extinction Asylum, moves through a progressive environmental insanity of human neglect.
Rankin, who now lives in East London, completed four courses in fine art in SA and the UK, majoring in printmaking and drawing.
He obtained his MA at Stellenbosch University.
By then he was already based in the Eastern Cape, having cofounded the Fine Art programme at Walter Sisulu University (WSU).
After 15 years at WSU, he took early retirement to focus on his creative work and existential independence.
The focus on printmaking came with a love of all things graphic, allowing him to inject his satirical essence into the languages of print and drawing.
He has an extensive history of exhibitions covering five decades, with his work held in public and private collections in SA and internationally.
Alongside his fine art career, he has worked — and continues to work — as an editorial artist, contributing since the 1970s to various newspapers, journals, magazines and books.
His essential creative refuge is that of any fine artist — the studio of the mind.
He also offers art workshops with hands-on printmaking for beginners to the more experienced artists.
The solo exhibition, A Semigrant Mirror — 30 years in the Eastern Cape, will run from June 14 to July 17 at the GFI Art Gallery in Central.
There will also be an artist walkabout on Saturday June 15 from 11am to 12pm.
