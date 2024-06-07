Resident accuses municipality of neglecting Booysen Park Library
A frustrated resident has accused the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality of neglecting the Booysen Park Library, leaving it unable to serve the community.
The library is the only facility in the area which many children rely on for after-school educational services. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.