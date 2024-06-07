News

Resident accuses municipality of neglecting Booysen Park Library

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 June 2024

A frustrated resident has accused the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality of neglecting the Booysen Park Library, leaving it unable to serve the community.

The library is the only facility in the area which many children rely on for after-school educational services. ..

