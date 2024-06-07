Ramaphosa calls Nelson Mandela Bay flooding a ‘true disaster’
Disaster and devastation — that was how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the recent severe storms which caused widespread flooding in Nelson Mandela Bay.
On Friday, Ramaphosa visited KwaNobuhle and Kariega, where most of the damage occurred with homes flooded or destroyed and vehicles washed away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.