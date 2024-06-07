News

Ramaphosa calls Nelson Mandela Bay flooding a ‘true disaster’

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 June 2024

Disaster and devastation — that was how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the recent severe storms which caused widespread flooding in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Friday, Ramaphosa visited KwaNobuhle and Kariega, where most of the damage occurred with homes flooded or destroyed and vehicles washed away...

