Political uncertainty keeps rand muted

The local currency had fallen more than 1.2% in the previous session

By Lindiwe Tsobo - 07 June 2024

The rand was little changed on Thursday, with the JSE marginally firmer as investors assessed political uncertainty.

The local currency fell more than 1.2% in the previous session, touching the weakest level in more than a month after the ANC proposed a government of national unity for the next five years...

