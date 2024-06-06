Political uncertainty keeps rand muted
The local currency had fallen more than 1.2% in the previous session
The rand was little changed on Thursday, with the JSE marginally firmer as investors assessed political uncertainty.
The local currency fell more than 1.2% in the previous session, touching the weakest level in more than a month after the ANC proposed a government of national unity for the next five years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.