Nelson Mandela Bay’s auto hub status boosted with Stellantis set to break ground on factory
Nelson Mandela Bay is poised to be the epicentre of the automotive industry in SA, with car manufacturer Stellantis’s eyes set on bolstering the output of vehicles coming from the city.
Stellantis SA managing director Mike Whitfield cemented plans to invest R3bn to build an assembly plant in the Bay by December 2025, saying they wanted to see the number of vehicles exported from the metro rising significantly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.