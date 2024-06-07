Markman business owners count their losses
Already poor roads in the area have been rendered almost undrivable by this week’s heavy downpours
Business owners were counting their losses on Thursday morning as the week’s widespread rains flooded the industrial area of Markman.
The downpours, which caused significant damage in other areas of Nelson Mandela Bay, and claimed the lives of at least nine people, have worsened the already bad conditions of Markman’s roads...
