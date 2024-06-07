Former Zwide woman hopes to empower residents to take back their city
With the name of her conference aptly suited to the weather Gqeberha has been experiencing, motivational speaker Dr Sindy Maponya will host her “Advancing against storms” women’s event in the city at the weekend.
Formerly of Zwide and now based in Johannesburg, Maponya said she wanted to see happiness brought back to the Friendly City...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.