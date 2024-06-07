Fleet management workers storm City Hall

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet management workers stormed City Hall on Thursday, demanding that acting deputy director Zukile Magongo be replaced after being in the position for three years and alleging that his decisions had severely crippled the division.
About 100 workers danced in the foyer before union leaders were whisked off to acting city manager Luvuyo Magalela’s office.
The workers were then ushered into an auditorium.
The police and Metro Police monitored the situation.
The protesters allege that Magongo has left long-standing vacancies at the division unfilled, failed to pay service providers and abused the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).
They claim this has hampered the use of the municipal fleet.
Magongo’s lawyer, Duncan Heuer, said they could not comment on the allegations as none had been communicated to his client.
“Therefore we cannot comment at this stage. I will have to consult and take instructions on these bold allegations raised.
“I can, however, state that my client was aware of a meeting held on or about May 30 between [roads and transport acting executive director] Yussuf Gaffore and numerous workers involved in the protest.
“When my client inquired with the head fleet administrator, Larry Wilkerson, and the shop steward from Imatu they refused to give any details of the meeting.
Gaffore said he did meet unions last week.
“They did bring their grievances which included the removal of Magongo, however, I advised that there are council processes that needed to be followed for such matters.
“I stated that no official can be removed on hearsay and formal processes would have to be followed, including a submission to corporate services,” he said.
South African Municipal Workers Union regional deputy chair Bulelo Tshotyana said the grievances were escalated to Magalela because they had reached an impasse with the department on Magongo’s removal.
“He is arrogant to such an extent that he no longer has meetings with the union.
“All this has led to a breakdown in the relations between management working under him and employees.
“There are EPWP-appointed workers close to him giving orders to workers who have long been in the department.
“Those EPWP appointments were brought into positions that did not exist while people were employed to support his office.
“This is an abuse of the programme.”
Tshotyana said the stretched municipal fleet was being left hamstrung because service providers were not paid, leading to vehicles standing idle at depots.
“We have many vacancies in fleet management because mechanics are either retiring, being fired or dying, yet they are not replaced.
“Trucks are not going in for servicing and others cannot be fixed because there are no parts at all because service providers have suspended their services,” he said.
According to Tshotyana, Magongo dismissed the municipality’s licence proxy officer without ensuring a replacement was there to fill his post.
“The municipality cannot renew licences right now and service delivery is stalling while cars remain idle in depots,” he said.
The municipality’s proxy officer, Shahied Louis, was fired in March after a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of dishonesty and gross negligence.
However, Louis was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing and not directly by Magongo.
The municipality appointed a new officer in May.
Magongo referred all questions to the metro’s communications department.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki called the protest illegal.
“There are internal processes and procedures that employees are aware of and should be followed when aggrieved.
“We are investigating the cause of the incident and shall manage it according to the relevant municipal process and procedures.”
HeraldLIVE
