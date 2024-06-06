News

‘You are what you eat’ — but not always

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 06 June 2024

The adage says “you are what you eat”, but the research by one of SA’s leading nutritionists suggests you should study exactly what you are made of before deciding what you put into your body.

Dr Chris de Beer is the first to tell you that the science behind his methods, to give his patients healthier and higher performance lives, is nothing new...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read