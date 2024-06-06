News

Woodridge head girl appeals for Swahili to be taught in schools

Premium
06 June 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Woodridge College head girl Khazimla Adam continues to make waves with her out-of-the-box thoughts, and has now written to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to advocate for Swahili to be taught in SA schools.

She wants to see this implemented as of 2025.   ..

