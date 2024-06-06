Woodridge head girl appeals for Swahili to be taught in schools
Woodridge College head girl Khazimla Adam continues to make waves with her out-of-the-box thoughts, and has now written to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to advocate for Swahili to be taught in SA schools.
She wants to see this implemented as of 2025. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.