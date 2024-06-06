News Editors Choice

WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting

06 June 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer

Concerned ANC members staged a protest outside the Birchwood Hotel where the party is holding its national executive committee meeting in Boksburg. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday. 

The members say they are against a possible ANC/DA coalition after the elections. The ANC dropped to about 40% in the May 29 polls, losing its outright majority in parliament and forcing the party to form a coalition.

