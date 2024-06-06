News

Qaba granted leave to appeal against court’s decision

By Herald Reporter - 06 June 2024

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and its chief executive, Anele Qaba, have been granted leave to appeal against a high court judgment that reviewed and set aside his appointment.

Qaba and the board will now approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read