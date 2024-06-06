J-Bay coffee guru’s cup overflows

From being a barista in a small Jeffreys Bay coffee roastery to becoming the MD, Percy Chikwira’s interest in coffee was piqued by competing in competitions and making his own blends.
In the surfing mecca of J-Bay, the small roastery has ridden a wave of demand to grow from roasting five tonnes of beans annually to almost 30 tonnes less than a decade later.
The journey of boutique coffee company Infood Coffee Roastery began in 2012 as an offshoot of Infood Bakery and Deli, with its then-barista Chikwira.
Today, as the MD, Chikwira and Infood chief executive and owner Jayne Debra Davies are not only supplying their unique brands locally but also to23 retail stores since February.
“We started with a 2kg roaster in 2012 but as our volumes grew we had to expand both equipment and premises, adding a 6kg and 15kg roaster,” said Chikwira, who holds a certificate in advanced studies in coffee excellence from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences.
He has also used his expertise to help various brands establish more than 40 coffee shops across SA over the past decade.
Chikwira’s passion comes to the fore as he explains that roasting is “part art, part science, and a lot of chemistry involved”.
“My favourite coffees are my blends, which are like my children.
“The Infood House Blend is my favourite, as my first child, but I love the story behind The Bomb Blend, which explains the waves at the world-famous Supertubes surfing spot.”
Partnering with larger retailers has broadened the company’s reach.
Infood was referred to Pick n Pay by the owner of the local Jeffreys Bay store, who wanted to stock the range.
“We saw the value of their products and extended it to other regions when we listed them as a supplier,” Pick n Pay small business head Mark Bandi said.
“Supporting small entrepreneurs is an integral part of our business strategy, and our enterprise and supplier development programme assists selected businesses to enter the retail market by guiding them over the final hurdles to get their products on our shelves,” he said.
Three employees, including Chikwira, roast imported green beans to make the popular coffees.
“We source our beans from all over the world and require certificate of origins and sustainability certifications.
“When the beans arrive, we assess them for moisture content and other defects for quality control, looking at size and density before we roast them,” he said.
The aim is now to sell their product in more stores.
In September, the business will move into a new premises with warehousing for the storage and roasting of beans, facilities for barista training courses, a retail section for coffee and machines, and a machine service area.
“The coffee shop will sell an experience, with tastings of coffees of different origins rather than your standard cappuccino,” Chikwira said.
He said the staff complement would also triple from six to about 18, and the business planned to hire and upskill locals.
“The initial goal was to build a society of people who enjoy the experience of coffee, and our locals helped us do this.”
To thank them, the company will launch The Local’s Blend, with a percentage of sales going towards a barista scholarship to upskill local residents.
HeraldLIVE
J-Bay coffee guru’s cup overflows
Infood Coffee Roastery is riding a wave of demand which has transported its blends to the shelves of 23 retail stores
Image: SUPPLIED
