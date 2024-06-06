Flood havoc could trigger national disaster declaration
Extent of devastation may justify the move, co-operative governance minister says during visit to Nelson Mandela Bay
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng says the level of devastation caused by the floods in the Eastern Cape meets all the criteria for declaring a national disaster.
This would unlock additional funding...
