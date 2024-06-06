News

Flood havoc could trigger national disaster declaration

Extent of devastation may justify the move, co-operative governance minister says during visit to Nelson Mandela Bay

By Andisa Bonani - 06 June 2024

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng says the level of devastation caused by the floods in the Eastern Cape meets all the criteria for declaring a national disaster.

This would unlock additional funding...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read