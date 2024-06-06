"In an unusual turn of events, the suspected murderer reported for duty on Wednesday morning. He was arrested."
While the motive for the killing is unknown, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi encouraged officers to make use of internal employee health and wellness programmes "to maintain a sound and sober state of mind at all times and avoid resorting to violence as a form of resolving issues".
Police officers must maintain good relations with fellow officers and always strive to become each other’s keeper, he said.
"Commanders must be observant at all times and be closer to their members so they may identify any feud between officers or sense of unhappiness. Policing is a demanding and traumatic job at times and officers are the most prized resources of the organisation and must be looked.
"The incident at a police station in Nsuze is unfortunate and though criminal charges and internal disciplinary process will be pursued against the suspect, more efforts must be invested into the investigation of what could have led to a murder inside a building which is supposed to be a safe haven for officers."
TimesLIVE
Constable wanted for allegedly shooting senior is arrested when reporting for duty
Image: Gareth Wilson
A police constable wanted for allegedly shooting his sergeant was arrested after he reported for work the next morning .
This took place in Nsuze, KwaZulu-Natal.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 40-year-old constable is accused of the fatal shooting of a sergeant inside the community service centre (CSC) on Tuesday night.
The 47-year-old sergeant was on duty with another colleague. The junior officer was patrolling the station grounds when he heard gunshots from the centre.
"When he rushed to investigate, he reportedly saw an off duty constable running away from the CSC.
"The on duty constable found his sergeant seated on the chair with gunshot wounds.
"In an unusual turn of events, the suspected murderer reported for duty on Wednesday morning. He was arrested."
While the motive for the killing is unknown, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi encouraged officers to make use of internal employee health and wellness programmes "to maintain a sound and sober state of mind at all times and avoid resorting to violence as a form of resolving issues".
Police officers must maintain good relations with fellow officers and always strive to become each other’s keeper, he said.
"Commanders must be observant at all times and be closer to their members so they may identify any feud between officers or sense of unhappiness. Policing is a demanding and traumatic job at times and officers are the most prized resources of the organisation and must be looked.
"The incident at a police station in Nsuze is unfortunate and though criminal charges and internal disciplinary process will be pursued against the suspect, more efforts must be invested into the investigation of what could have led to a murder inside a building which is supposed to be a safe haven for officers."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News