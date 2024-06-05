Amid warnings of a possible dam collapse, the department of water & sanitation is investigating the integrity of the Tiryville dam in Kariega.
Residents from Lapland informal settlement were evacuated on Tuesday after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was concerned that the privately owned dam could overflow, possibly leading to loss of life.
Kariega was one of the worst affected areas in the region after a weekend of flooding that resulted in the death of seven people. One person has been reported missing.
In a statement, water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the department had dispatched a team of engineers to assess the dam’s structure, and was in continuous engagement with the municipality.
“The DWS engineers are assessing the structure of the irrigation dam in line with safety protocols and will advise on any measures to be taken.
“It has been established that the dam is a concrete structure, which ideally should be able to [cope with] water flowing over the dam,” Mavasa said.
“However, due to a lack of historic information on the condition of the dam, it is prudent to treat the dam as a possible high risk and to take measures to safeguard the lives of the communities living downstream of the dam.”
He said the dam was not registered as a safety risk with the DWS safety office, and, as such, the details of the farm’s owner were not known.
HeraldLIVE
Tyriville dam being assessed by national department of water and sanitation
Image: SUPPLIED
