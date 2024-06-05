The bodies of two men — one suspected to have been murdered — were found dumped in different parts of Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this week.
On Wednesday, the police sent out a request to the public for help in identifying the men.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the decomposed body of a man was found in Chatty on Monday at about 5.30pm.
“Police attended to a complaint at Damascus farms, where the decomposed body of a man was found by a person who was cutting aloes in the bushes.
“The body was found about 4km into the bushes.”
She said at this stage, the age of the man was unknown.
“He was dressed in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and blue socks.
“The cause of death is unknown and an inquest docket was opened for investigation.”
In an unrelated incident earlier in the day, the body of another man, believed to have been murdered, was discovered just after 3pm in Kariega.
According to Janse van Rensburg, police responded to a complaint on the Daniel Pienaar Road, close to Mothewell NU29.
“On arrival, they found the body of a man with gunshot wounds on the side of the road.
“The deceased is an unknown male who was dressed in a black jacket with ‘Germany’ written in red on the back, a grey long sleeve Hemisphere T-shirt, black trousers, multicoloured socks and black sneakers.
“The deceased also has a tattoo of a cross over his left hand.”
She said the circumstances surrounding his death were unknown at this stage, and a case of murder was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Two bodies discovered in different parts of the Bay
Image: FILE
The bodies of two men — one suspected to have been murdered — were found dumped in different parts of Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this week.
On Wednesday, the police sent out a request to the public for help in identifying the men.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the decomposed body of a man was found in Chatty on Monday at about 5.30pm.
“Police attended to a complaint at Damascus farms, where the decomposed body of a man was found by a person who was cutting aloes in the bushes.
“The body was found about 4km into the bushes.”
She said at this stage, the age of the man was unknown.
“He was dressed in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and blue socks.
“The cause of death is unknown and an inquest docket was opened for investigation.”
In an unrelated incident earlier in the day, the body of another man, believed to have been murdered, was discovered just after 3pm in Kariega.
According to Janse van Rensburg, police responded to a complaint on the Daniel Pienaar Road, close to Mothewell NU29.
“On arrival, they found the body of a man with gunshot wounds on the side of the road.
“The deceased is an unknown male who was dressed in a black jacket with ‘Germany’ written in red on the back, a grey long sleeve Hemisphere T-shirt, black trousers, multicoloured socks and black sneakers.
“The deceased also has a tattoo of a cross over his left hand.”
She said the circumstances surrounding his death were unknown at this stage, and a case of murder was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News