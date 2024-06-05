More delays in Webb bail application

Beleaguered Gqeberha firearms trader Karen Webb’s bid for bail hit another snag on Tuesday when the magistrate meant to hear her case could not attend proceedings.
According to legal counsel for the state and defence, the magistrate was not available to hear Webb’s second bail application as he was sick.
The previous court date was also postponed as the same magistrate was moved to another court to fill in for another magistrate who had been sick.
Webb is scheduled to return to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, hopeful that her bail application based on new facts will get under way.
Webb has been in custody since February, when she was arrested for several charges relating to the theft and illegal trade of firearms.
She is allegedly linked to several illegal firearms confiscated from known gang affiliates in Nelson Mandela Bay and across the country.
Her initial bail application shortly after her arrest was unsuccessful.
