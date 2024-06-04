The estranged, adopted son of a South African businessman appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder of a family who are believed to support Palestine.
Dressed in shorts and a golf shirt, Grayson James Beare, 44, appeared briefly in court after the stabbing of a woman and two of her family members at their Glenmore home on Sunday.
The woman died and her husband and son, who were stabbed more than a dozen times, were seriously wounded. A fourth member of the family, a teenager, is understood to be unharmed.
TimesLIVE has not disclosed the name of the family to safeguard the minor witness.
ALS Paramedic's Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived at the house, father and son were in a critical condition before being taken to hospital.
The case against Beare, the adopted son of Beare Holdings CEO Julian Beare, was postponed to June 11 for bail investigation and for him to undergo mental assessment.
Grayson told magistrate Ashwin Singh he was assaulted by an undercover police officer resulting in injuries to his nose, eye and finger.
Prosecutor Calvin Govender said the state opposed bail.
In a viral video of Beare in leg-irons at what appears to be a medical facility, he admits to the attack.
In the video, he is questioned about why he killed an innocent woman, to which he responds, “she is not totally innocent”. He said “she and her family thought it was entertaining that my cousins were killed in Israel”.
Beare says he was a former Zionist, had family in Israel and had now “rejected the religion completely”.
Man in court over knife attack on 'pro-Palestine family'
