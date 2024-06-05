News

LISTEN | Weather Guru gives the lowdown on devastating flooding

05 June 2024
Okuhle Bob, 8, right, and Sinolutho Ngalo, 9, wade through floodwater in the Kuyga informal settlement
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Severe weather has hit the country, with the Eastern Cape suffering devastating floods and snowfall.

KwaZulu-Natal was also hit with a tornado this week.

In the latest episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat to Weather Guru Garth Sampson for an update on the recent weather, including the rainfall over the last few days and his winter weather forecast.

We also chat to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers on relief efforts in Nelson Mandela Bay after many lost their homes in the floods at the weekend.

