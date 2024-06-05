Severe weather has hit the country, with the Eastern Cape suffering devastating floods and snowfall.
KwaZulu-Natal was also hit with a tornado this week.
In the latest episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat to Weather Guru Garth Sampson for an update on the recent weather, including the rainfall over the last few days and his winter weather forecast.
We also chat to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers on relief efforts in Nelson Mandela Bay after many lost their homes in the floods at the weekend.
LISTEN | Weather Guru gives the lowdown on devastating flooding
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Severe weather has hit the country, with the Eastern Cape suffering devastating floods and snowfall.
KwaZulu-Natal was also hit with a tornado this week.
In the latest episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat to Weather Guru Garth Sampson for an update on the recent weather, including the rainfall over the last few days and his winter weather forecast.
We also chat to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers on relief efforts in Nelson Mandela Bay after many lost their homes in the floods at the weekend.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics