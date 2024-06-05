Heavy rain and snow hampering flood-relief efforts

Persistent heavy rain and Tuesday’s snowfall, which blanketed parts of the Eastern Cape, have made it difficult for provincial government officials and other responders to conduct mop-up operations to assist flood victims.
This is according to social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, who visited people evacuated from informal settlements in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 33, which includes Kleinskool and the Govan Mbeki area.
Hundreds of people have been displaced by the floods, with officials still assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring further threats to infrastructure, homes and lives, particularly in and around Kariega, which suffered the brunt of the downpour.
Meanwhile, police have discovered the body of a woman who had been missing since Sunday at the Brak River in Rocklands during a search-and-rescue mission on Tuesday afternoon.
This brings to eight the number of people who have died in the metro, with six of the fatalities reported in Kariega. Another death was reported in Walmer.
Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said inquest dockets had been opened for all the reported drowning incidents.
Fanta’s visit came as officials from different government departments dispersed across the province to assist displaced people with accommodation, food, clothes and blankets.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams said on Monday that more than 2,000 people had to be relocated in the Bay, while about 1,000 were relocated in Buffalo City.
Meanwhile, heavy rains are continuing to fall in the Bay and other parts of the province, with the adverse weather expected to continue throughout the week.
In the early hours of Tuesday, motorists travelling on the N2 between John Tallant Road and the M4 were met with huge rocks and stones that were swept onto the road by rough seas for a distance of about 4km.
Traffic had to be redirected while workers cleared the road for most of the morning.
SA Weather Service spokesperson Ishmael Moyo cautioned people in the western parts of the Eastern Cape to drive with caution, saying there was an 80% chance of further heavy storms.
“There’s also continuous snowfall in the far north parts.
“A yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for coastal areas, including Nelson Mandela Bay going to Port Alfred up to East London.
“For Gqeberha, a 30% chance of rain is estimated for Wednesday.”
Ishmael said the level 4 warning would remain in force due to the saturated soil, which might cause more localised flooding, even during light rainfall.
Fanta visited flood victims who are being housed at the Kleinskool Primary School.
She also went to the Kleinskool Methodist Church, Qaba Hall in KwaLanga and several households in KwaNobuhle.
Addressing the affected residents, Fanta said climate change was in full effect and if each individual did not play their part in preserving the environment, we should expect the situation to worsen.
“Devastation can happen within 15 minutes and change your life forever because people die during these kinds of natural disasters,” she said.
“We understand that government also needs to deliver houses to the people as promised and that work is under way.
“However, last year we removed people in a flood line in Duncan Village, East London, and built houses for some, but I can assure you now there are shacks there and some people got houses but they’re renting them out.
“This is a huge concern for the government because it takes resources to assist people during a flood.”
Fanta said the continuous rain made it difficult for people to go back to their houses and get their lives back on track.
It also made it hard for officials to properly assist.
“In some areas the roads are closed and it’s unsafe or difficult to reach, but we will not stop until everyone goes back to their normal lives.
“We thank organisations like Gift of the Givers for always coming on board.”
The department would ensure people who were affected by the floods were fed for the next three days.
Blankets and mattresses had been provided while social workers and other officials were assessing families for further needs such as food parcels, IDs and birth certificates.
Govan Mbeki informal settlement resident Dumazisile Silamsi said all they wanted was to be moved to another area because their lives were at risk.
“Apart from the fact that this area is prone to flooding, which is a huge concern for elderly people like myself, we also live among young gangsters who force us out of our homes we’ve lived in for years and there’s nothing we can do.
“You are our only hope, we’re not here by choice.
“We’re destitute and are very thankful to the councillor for the role he’s played during our plight.”
Fears about the possible collapse of the overflowing Tiryville Dam wall led officials to investigate the integrity of the privately owned dam near Kariega, which has already flooded the community downstream.
Water and sanitation department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said a team of engineers had been dispatched to assess the condition of the dam.
He said they had been in continuous engagement with the Bay municipality.
“The engineers are assessing the structure of the irrigation dam in line with dam safety protocols and will advise on any measures to be taken,” he said.
“It has been established that the dam is a concrete structure which ideally should be able to cope with water flowing over the dam wall.
“However, due to a lack of historic information on the condition of the dam, it is prudent to treat the dam as a possible high risk and to take measures to safeguard the lives of the communities living downstream of the dam.”
