From mom’s kitchen to donning a white apron
Cleo Thomas’s favourite childhood memory is of soaking up the aromas in the kitchen as she watched her mother and grandmother cook.
A little girl at the time, finding her happy place to be amid the warmth and laughter in the kitchen at their Arcadia family home, she soon became captivated by the culinary arts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.