Contractor gets keys to start revamp of theatre complex
First phase of R36m upgrade will include repairs to roof and repainting historic building
Phase one of a R36m upgrade to the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) is finally under way after the keys to the cultural gem were handed over to the contractor on Tuesday.
Repair work in phase one of the project is estimated to cost R7m. ..
