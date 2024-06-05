Artists excited to showcase talents at upcoming duologue
The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex will once again provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talents, this time in the form of a duologue.
A duologue is a play, or part of a play, with speaking roles for two actors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.