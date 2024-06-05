Animals ferried to safety amid Garden Route flooding
While heavy rain and strong winds remain a challenge on the Garden Route, with some areas inaccessible due to the flooding which caused road closures, locals have teamed up with organisations to rescue animals.
Mop-up operations have also started in some areas not as badly affected...
