News

Residents pitch in to help those hit by flood disaster

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 04 June 2024

In the face of adversity, Nelson Mandela Bay residents have shown true grit, banding together to help those who have lost their homes and belongings in the devastating floods.

At community centres, where thousands of displaced residents have taken cover as they try pick up the pieces and the rubble, good Samaritans have come out in their numbers to drop off food, blankets, toiletries and other essentials...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read