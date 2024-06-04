News

Officials calculate extent of damage, but residents warned they’re not out of the woods yet

Picking up the pieces

Premium
By Riaan Marais and Brandon Nel - 04 June 2024

As officials tally the costs of the devastating floods in Nelson Mandela Bay, one mother recalled the moment her little girl was pulled from her arms.

The child’s tiny, lifeless body was later discovered by the community...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read