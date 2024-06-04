Large parts of Garden Route affected by heavy downpour
Heavy rains are sweeping across the Garden Route, with motorists warned to exercise caution, while some waterlogged roads have been closed.
The Meiringspoort Pass between Oudtshoorn and Beaufort West is closed due to flooding, with motorists advised to use alternative routes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.