Time to honour our unsung heroes

The rising cost of living, stress, exhaustion and a year of electricity challenges — these are among the hurdles South Africans have had to contend with every day.
In spite of this, a few exceptional Nelson Mandela Bay residents have risen above the challenges and managed to selflessly serve and tangibly contribute to the upliftment of their communities.
We want to honour those remarkable individuals and organisations as we open up nominations to celebrate the unsung heroes with The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
Nominations will close at midday on Monday July 15.
Considered one of the most prestigious awards and community social investments in the Bay, The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards is entering its 33rd year of celebrating the Bay’s local heroes.
Chantal Janneker, senior director of marketing and communications from co-title sponsor NMU, said the university decided to partner again as the awards aligned with its ethos of ubuntu and the spirit of its namesake.
“As a dynamic African university, we do not operate alone. Civic engagement is integral to what we do.
“It is therefore an honour to partner with The Herald in finding the incredible people who become the Citizens of the Year finalists.
“Entrants may come from diverse walks of life but what they have in common is that their efforts are in service of society, and that ‘fire within’, or ubuntu, is also a core value for us.
“We hope that when our students finish their academic journey at Nelson Mandela University, they take it with them and go on to change the world.”
The inspirational stories behind the awards are spread over 10 categories — with this year’s addition of the Standard Bank Youth Category — including Innovation: Water and Environment, Sports, Arts and Culture, Business and Entrepreneur, Education, Community, Civil Society, Gender-Based Violence, Health and Safety.
In 2022, the Sister Ethel Award was introduced, acknowledging an individual chosen by the judges who showcased exemplary community work for more than a decade within Nelson Mandela Bay, and like the late Sister Ethel Normoyle, is a beacon of hope and inspiration for the community.
Unathi Maqalekane, provincial head of consumer client coverage for new gold sponsor Standard Bank, said by supporting the awards they aimed to create meaningful engagement with their customers and demonstrate commitment to supporting local communities.
“That is why we are excited for the addition of the Standard Bank Youth Award Category this year — Ignite Your Hustle.
“This youth award category seeks to encourage young people to grow, progress, and take ownership of their tomorrow and leave a legacy for generations to come.
“The awards shines a light on everyday people who are making the world a better place.
“As Standard Bank, we applaud these individuals who help people in need and make an extraordinary contribution to society,” Maqalekane said.
The rigorous process before the gala event, which will be held on September 20, will see a panel of six judges sift through public nominations to select finalists for each category and whittle down the list to honour the most deserving individuals.
Among the judges faced with the tough task of selecting category winners is The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock, who said it was always a treat to be part of the process of celebrating good in the community.
“Highlighting these stories of hope and pockets of good in our city is inspiring.
“We want to encourage our readers to nominate those who are doing exceptional work in their community, and perhaps that will inspire others to carry the torch and do the same.
“So many people are doing phenomenal things and they do so selflessly.
“These awards seek to say ‘we see you and we thank you’,” De Kock said.
If you know of anyone who exemplifies the true meaning of upliftment and positive change, honour them and nominate your local hero by clicking on this link: www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2024
For any queries, please contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za
The event partners include: Bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA, Support sponsor: Vodacom, Venue sponsor: Sun Boardwalk, Beverage sponsor: Three Peaks Wine, Decor sponsor: JTC Catering & Events.
Time to honour our unsung heroes
Nominations for The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, close July 15
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
