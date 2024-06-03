REVIEW | Musical shows off Gqeberha’s wild talent
From the producers and creative team behind the award-winning pantomime, Goldilocks & The Three Bears, comes musical theatre spectacular Wild & Wicked West End.
The Pemads production, from the society’s new stage at Laerskool Newton Park after vacating The Little Theatre due to soaring crime in the area, received standing ovations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.