Rain causes havoc at Scribante race day

In the words of rock band Queen “The show must go on” — and go on it did at Aldo Scribante this past weekend.
But it played out in some of the worst conditions ever experienced at the circuit since it was opened in 1974.
A dedicated group of marshals and officials worked tirelessly in the pouring rain and pulled out all stops to ensure that the track was cleared of all puddles that had formed.
Newly elected Algoa Motorsport Club honorary life president of Barry Kapelus said: “I would just like to thank all of our marshals who stood in the rain for 13 hours and our staff as well as some of our executive members who assisted in digging trenches and chopping kerbs to get rid of the water on the track.
“Also a big thank you to the race director Wayne Riddell for his guidance in getting things sorted out to ensure that we had an event in the end.”
The much-anticipated battle between Michael Stephen and Stuart White, who were separated by just a few hundredths of a second in qualifying, ended prematurely when the Nova Proto NP02 Le Mans-style car that Stephen was sharing with Charl Visser and Nick Adcock didn’t make it out onto the start line after suffering a rare transmission failure during the morning warm-up session.
The 5 Hours of Aldo Scribante Endurance race got under way at the scheduled 4pm start and there was drama immediately when the Audi R8 of Joseph Ellerine and Marius Jackson was tagged on the main straight and hit the armco barriers, forcing the first of many safety car interventions.
The Lamborghini Huracan of Stuart White and Xolile Letlaka made an early pit-stop to have a faulty lambda sensor on the exhaust system seen to and this stop allowed Brad Liebenberg to open up a nine-lap lead in the Audi R8 that he was sharing with Paul Hill.
As the hours ticked away, White and Letlaka were able to slowly but surely work their way back into contention as Paul Hill battled in the worst of the rainy conditions and the scene was set for a thrilling climax between White and Liebenberg for the last hour of the race.
With a mix of great teamwork, race strategy and driving skill, White managed to get ahead of Liebenberg and lead by just under two seconds but the arrival of monsoon-type rain with 40 minutes of the race remaining saw the safety car going out on the circuit for the remainder of the race.
The victorious scenes of celebration from the Into Africa Team of White and Letlaka soon turned to disappointment when they were given a 20-second penalty for overtaking under yellow flag conditions, relegating them to second place, with the overall victory going to Liebenberg and Hill with the BBR Motorsport Porsche of Verissimo Tavares and Henk and Hein Lategan coming home in third.
The 5-Hour Endurance event was held in honour of the late Celso Scribante, and his son Aldo Scribante capped off an emotional weekend by winning the 1-Hour Dash in his Scribante Concrete-backed Lamborghini Huracan, edging out Charl Arangies in his Stradale Porsche GT3.
The Super-Vee single-seaters put on a great display in the rain with Dee-Jay Booysen dominating the open class with two race wins followed by Allen Meyer in second with Jannie Gerber third.
In the Super-Vee class, it was a great debut event for Bevan Williams, who finished on the top step of the podium followed by Neville van der Berg and Grant Will.
The regional classes unfortunately only had one heat each in the rain-interrupted day but the drivers and riders grabbed the opportunity to get out on the track and showcase their impressive racing skills, with the highlight of the day being the side-by-side battle between Neil Stephen and Barry Spriggs in their evenly matched Ford Escorts racing in the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars.
Regional results:
Coastal Challenge
Class C:1 Aiden Barnard, Opel Kadette
Class D: 1 Barry Spriggs, Ford Escort
Class E: 1 Ronald Scott, Ford Escort
Class X: 1 Daniel Bright, Lotus 7
EP Regional Saloons
Class A: 1 Charl Visser, VW Polo GTI; 2 Kyle Visser, VW Polo
Class B: 1 Ian Riddle, BMW
Class C: 1 Marais Ellis, BMW; 2 Kelsey Davidson, VW Polo; 3 Johan Nel, BMW
Class D: 1 Timothy Ball, BMW; 2 Stephan Aucamp, BMW
Class E: 1 Juan van Rooyen, VW Polo
Class X: 1 Charl Arangies, Porsche GT3; 2 Shaun Gradwell, BMW; 3 Philip Weise, BMW
Motorcycles
300cc: 1 Dylan Grobler; 2 Ruan van Zyl
600cc: 1 Dyllan Anderson
Unlimited: 1 Timothy Benn
CBR150 Junior: 1 Dylan Grobler; 2nd Craig Benn
CBR150 Clubmans: 1 Ruan van Zyl.
