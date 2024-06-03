In an act of mob justice, angry Motherwell residents took matters into their own hands on Monday and set a man alight after accusing him of murdering his girlfriend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man, who was only identified as Mzamo, died at the scene.
According to Beetge, the residents accused him of assaulting and murdering 42-year-old Miranda Mnglambe
Her body was discovered by her son at about 8am on Monday, he said.
“Mnglambe was tragically assaulted and murdered in Shukushukuma Street in Motherwell, bearing evident marks on her neck,” Beetge said.
“She was discovered by her son on Monday morning, and he immediately screamed for help, prompting assistance from the community.
“Suspecting her boyfriend’s involvement, the community took matters into their own hands and set him alight.”
Beetge said when the police arrived at the scene, his body was still engulfed in flames.
“He died at the scene.
“The incident remains under investigation.”
HeraldLIVE
Murder suspect set alight by angry community
Image: GARETH WILSON
In an act of mob justice, angry Motherwell residents took matters into their own hands on Monday and set a man alight after accusing him of murdering his girlfriend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man, who was only identified as Mzamo, died at the scene.
According to Beetge, the residents accused him of assaulting and murdering 42-year-old Miranda Mnglambe
Her body was discovered by her son at about 8am on Monday, he said.
“Mnglambe was tragically assaulted and murdered in Shukushukuma Street in Motherwell, bearing evident marks on her neck,” Beetge said.
“She was discovered by her son on Monday morning, and he immediately screamed for help, prompting assistance from the community.
“Suspecting her boyfriend’s involvement, the community took matters into their own hands and set him alight.”
Beetge said when the police arrived at the scene, his body was still engulfed in flames.
“He died at the scene.
“The incident remains under investigation.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News