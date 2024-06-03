News

Murder suspect set alight by angry community

By Brandon Nel - 03 June 2024
A Motherwell man was set alight in an apparent act of mob justice on Monday
Image: GARETH WILSON

In an act of mob justice, angry Motherwell residents took matters into their own hands on Monday and set a man alight after accusing him of murdering his girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man, who was only identified as Mzamo, died at the scene.

According to Beetge, the residents accused him of assaulting and murdering 42-year-old Miranda Mnglambe

Her body was discovered by her son at about 8am on Monday, he said.

“Mnglambe was tragically assaulted and murdered in Shukushukuma Street in Motherwell, bearing evident marks on her neck,” Beetge said.

“She was discovered by her son on Monday morning, and he immediately screamed for help, prompting assistance from the community.

“Suspecting her boyfriend’s involvement, the community took matters into their own hands and set him alight.”

Beetge said when the police arrived at the scene, his body was still engulfed in flames.

“He died at the scene.

“The incident remains under investigation.”

