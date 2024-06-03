Municipality forced to rethink planned electricity hike
Nersa application to be reviewed after business chamber points out flaws
After a top level meeting with organised business on Friday, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was forced to return to the drawing board and review its flawed 2024/2025 electricity tariff application to Nersa.
The municipality applied to the National Energy Regulator of SA more than a week ago to approve a 12.7% power hike for the Bay, saying it needed more money to help maintain its infrastructure...
