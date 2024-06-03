McDonald’s thwarts employee’s attempt to extort R100,000
Employee in SA threatened to tarnish the company’s reputation with its customers
McDonald’s, the multinational fast-food chain, has thwarted an extortion plot by an employee in SA who threatened to tarnish the company’s reputation with its customers.
Former employee Clement Seothaeng sent a video to the group in which he is seen spitting on an ice cream cup while wearing his work uniform. He threatened to release the video if the company did not pay him R100,000...
