Mbulelo Linda celebrated for using journalistic skill as a weapon for change
More than 100 family members, friends, ANC members and former comrades gathered to celebrate the life of ex-Herald photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Mbulelo Linda, who died on May 20 at the age of 65.
They sang struggle songs, while anti-apartheid activist Khusta Jack and international journalist Joe Davidson, among other speakers, paid their respects at a memorial service at City Hall on Thursday...
