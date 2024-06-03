Knysna wife murder case postponed
A man accused of beating his wife to death with a rod on Christmas Day appeared briefly in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The case was postponed to June 19 after Thamsanqa Booi’s attorney said he had not received financial instructions...
