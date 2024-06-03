IN PICS | Landslide destroys properties in Blue Horizon Bay
Heavy rains damage homes in Kariega and Kuyga
By WERNER HILLS and Fredlin Adriaan - 03 June 2024
A landslide destroyed a wooden home and damaged a section of a neighbouring property in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The landslide also crashed through the Blue Horizon Bay community hall, leaving the entire building filled with sand.
BAD DAMAGE: Blue Horizon Bay resident Solly Kholvadia inspects the landslide which destroyed two of his neighbours' homes early on Sunday morning. The landslide crashed through the two properties at about 2am, destroying a wooden home and damaging a section of a neighbouring property Image: WERNER HILLS
SAND DELUGE: The landslide also swept through the Blue Horizon Bay community hall, leaving the building filled with sand. Sections of the parking area were buried under about 2m of sand and the road leading to the beach was completely washed away Image: WERNER HILLS
NO ACCESS: Access to the beach at Blue Horizon Bay was destroyed Image: WERNER HILLS
Shaundre Roman, 4, and Davidene Roman, 27, lost everything. Heavy rain has flooded several areas of Kariega. The pair are now at the NG Church De Mist. Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
EJ Oliefant saving what he can from his home. Heavy rain has flooded areas of Kariega. Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
People's homes are leaking in Kuyga, due to heavy rains and flooding. Archie Zisile attempts to keep his home dry. Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Peoples homes are leaking in Kuyga, due to heavy rains and flooding. Mbalentle Blou, 12, holds her one-year-old sister, Naleli Blou, as they attempt to keep dry. Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Heavy rains flooded several parts of Kariega over the weekend. Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
