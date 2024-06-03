As Kariega residents come to terms with the aftermath of heavy rain at the weekend, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned residents of Lapland that a nearby dam could burst.
HeraldLIVE
Fears of dam overflow, hundreds evacuated from Lapland
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
As Kariega residents come to terms with the aftermath of heavy rain at the weekend, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned residents of Lapland that a nearby dam could burst.
While assessments of the integrity of the dam situation on a private farm are still under way, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said there was a high probability of the private dam overflowing to the nearby informal settlement of Lapland and surrounding areas,
“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has assessed the integrity of the dam wall regardless of the challenges in accessing the private property.
“We are in the process of conducting more assessments to ascertain the risks, develop contingency plans and determine cause of action for surrounding communities,” Soyaya said.
More than 200 residents in the area have already been evacuated while others refuse to be moved.
“We shall continue to engage, and work with all stakeholders to help manage the situation, protect, and save lives. This is an ongoing situation and operation, we thus plead for calm and co-operation during this volatile, uncertain time as we work tirelessly to manage the situation,” Soyaya said.
