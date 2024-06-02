At least two people died, two more are missing and several roads have been flooded as heavy rain continues to fall across Nelson Mandela Bay
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said 65 people have also been rescued.
"Two have been declared deceased and two have been reported as missing."
He said they were forced to close Blue Horizon Bay road and several other streets including:
- Stock and Daniel Pienaar
- Algoa Road
- Cuyler Street
- North and Graaf Reinet
- Vanderick and Taylor
- Victoria drive to Caledon
- Matanzima road
"Emergency services have been working throughout the night and are still working and searching to assist people affected by the flooding.
"All residents are requested to take precautions."
Soyaya said as a result of the downpour large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay is experiencing power outages.
"NMBM has promptly activated its standby resources and is diligently responding to these outages.
"However, due to the ongoing storms, we anticipate a significant number of additional power outages over the coming days.
"We assure the public that we are doing everything within our power to restore services and mitigate the impact of these outages."
The affected areas include:
Kwanobuhle, Cuyler, Riverside, Groendal, Summerstrand, Fitzpatrick, Kamesh, Brymore, Fairview, Humewood, Kragga Kamma, Lorraine, Lovemore Heights, Miramar, Mount Pleasant, parts of Newton Park, Overbaakens, Pari Park, Summerstrand, Theescombe, Walmer, Walmer Heights, Woodlands and the surrounding regions.
HeraldLIVE
Two dead in torrential downpour
Image: Supplied
At least two people died, two more are missing and several roads have been flooded as heavy rain continues to fall across Nelson Mandela Bay
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said 65 people have also been rescued.
"Two have been declared deceased and two have been reported as missing."
He said they were forced to close Blue Horizon Bay road and several other streets including:
"Emergency services have been working throughout the night and are still working and searching to assist people affected by the flooding.
"All residents are requested to take precautions."
Soyaya said as a result of the downpour large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay is experiencing power outages.
"NMBM has promptly activated its standby resources and is diligently responding to these outages.
"However, due to the ongoing storms, we anticipate a significant number of additional power outages over the coming days.
"We assure the public that we are doing everything within our power to restore services and mitigate the impact of these outages."
The affected areas include:
Kwanobuhle, Cuyler, Riverside, Groendal, Summerstrand, Fitzpatrick, Kamesh, Brymore, Fairview, Humewood, Kragga Kamma, Lorraine, Lovemore Heights, Miramar, Mount Pleasant, parts of Newton Park, Overbaakens, Pari Park, Summerstrand, Theescombe, Walmer, Walmer Heights, Woodlands and the surrounding regions.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
Politics