Six dead, hundreds displaced after Nelson Mandela Bay lashed by storms
Six people dead, hundreds displaced, vehicles washed away and several damaged roads.
These are some of the effects of the heavy storms that hit Nelson Mandela Bay from Saturday evening into Sunday, resulting in flash floods predominantly in Kariega. ..
