The heavy rains that lashed Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend also claimed the life of a member of the Gqeberha anti-gang unit on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Constable Elroy May died at the scene after the vehicle he was in overturned on the R75 Despatch Road at about 6.20pm.
The 39-year-old was a passenger in the police vehicle.
“Their vehicle overturned due to the bad weather conditions,” Naidu said.
“The tarmac was very wet and the rain was pelting down.
“According to a witness, the driver of the state vehicle lost control. [The vehicle] rolled against the embankment and then landed on its roof.
“Constable May died at the scene.”
Naidu said a case of culpable homicide case was under investigation.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said she was saddened by the loss of May.
“Over the past few days, heavy rains and flooding have caused significant disruptions and damage across multiple areas.
“We, the SAPS, extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.
“If possible, please stay home and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.
“The roads in many areas are flooded and washed away thus posing a significant danger to drivers.
“The safety of our community is our priority.”
Mene said they were working tirelessly with disaster management at the municipalities to monitor the situation and provide assistance where needed.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay policeman dies after vehicle overturns in treacherous conditions
Image: WERNER HILLS
The heavy rains that lashed Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend also claimed the life of a member of the Gqeberha anti-gang unit on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Constable Elroy May died at the scene after the vehicle he was in overturned on the R75 Despatch Road at about 6.20pm.
The 39-year-old was a passenger in the police vehicle.
“Their vehicle overturned due to the bad weather conditions,” Naidu said.
“The tarmac was very wet and the rain was pelting down.
“According to a witness, the driver of the state vehicle lost control. [The vehicle] rolled against the embankment and then landed on its roof.
“Constable May died at the scene.”
Naidu said a case of culpable homicide case was under investigation.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said she was saddened by the loss of May.
“Over the past few days, heavy rains and flooding have caused significant disruptions and damage across multiple areas.
“We, the SAPS, extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.
“If possible, please stay home and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.
“The roads in many areas are flooded and washed away thus posing a significant danger to drivers.
“The safety of our community is our priority.”
Mene said they were working tirelessly with disaster management at the municipalities to monitor the situation and provide assistance where needed.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News