News

WATCH | IEC briefs media on progress

31 May 2024
People watch live voting results on the national ballot results board at the IEC National Results Centre on May 30 2024 in Johannesburg.
People watch live voting results on the national ballot results board at the IEC National Results Centre on May 30 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The Electoral Commission (IEC) held a media briefing on Thursday to provide updates on the progress made in preparing for the upcoming elections.

The Independent electoral commission briefs the media on the progress made so far. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read