Life insurance hit murders accused face additional charge
Racketeering may be added to long list of allegations against suspects, Kariega magistrate’s court told
In addition to a string of murder charges and more than 40 counts of fraud, the seven people linked to a syndicate allegedly behind the murders of more than a dozen people for life insurance payouts could now face a racketeering charge.
During a brief appearance in the Kariega magistrate’s court this week, state advocate Louis Sinclair said a count of racketeering could be added to the charge sheet pending a decision by the director of public prosecutions...
