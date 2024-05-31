Climate smart city report out for comment
Strategy being developed for Nelson Mandela Bay to counter the hotter, drier and stormier times ahead
Nelson Mandela Bay residents can now comment on the first draft report by the climate smart city team which is developing a strategy to counter the hotter, drier and stormier times ahead.
The team was appointed by the Presidential Climate Commission, with a brief to drive the creation of “a climate-resilient metro based on social justice”, in partnership with multiple stakeholders, that provides a blueprint for rollout across SA...
