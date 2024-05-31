In celebrating the unveiling of the Feather Market Centre’s magnificent organ 25 years ago, an afternoon of classical music is to be held on Sunday.
The Feather Market Organ Society’s founder, Prof Albert Troskie, said since the organ’s unveiling in June 1999, it had been central to more than 200 performances, making it a cornerstone of SA’s musical heritage.
With its unparalleled organ case, it is the largest in SA.
“The stage on Sunday will be graced by distinguished Pretoria organist Isabelle van Rensburg and the esteemed violin virtuoso, David Bester.
“The local ensemble, Cantando@Algoa, under the baton of Gustel Agenbag, will present four choral pieces, all harmonised with the organ’s grandeur,” he said.
There will also be lovely organ pieces by Bach, Widor, Guilmant and Troskie himself, among other composers, while Bester will play violin works by Vivaldi, Fauré and the well-known Adagio by Albinoni.
He will be accompanied on the organ by Van Rensburg.
The concert, hosted by the society, starts at 3pm.
Admission is R50 for non-members and R40 for pensioners. Students and pupils enter for free.
Safe parking will be available.
HeraldLIVE
Afternoon of classical music to celebrate organ’s unveiling 25 years ago
Image: SUPPLIED
In celebrating the unveiling of the Feather Market Centre’s magnificent organ 25 years ago, an afternoon of classical music is to be held on Sunday.
The Feather Market Organ Society’s founder, Prof Albert Troskie, said since the organ’s unveiling in June 1999, it had been central to more than 200 performances, making it a cornerstone of SA’s musical heritage.
With its unparalleled organ case, it is the largest in SA.
“The stage on Sunday will be graced by distinguished Pretoria organist Isabelle van Rensburg and the esteemed violin virtuoso, David Bester.
“The local ensemble, Cantando@Algoa, under the baton of Gustel Agenbag, will present four choral pieces, all harmonised with the organ’s grandeur,” he said.
There will also be lovely organ pieces by Bach, Widor, Guilmant and Troskie himself, among other composers, while Bester will play violin works by Vivaldi, Fauré and the well-known Adagio by Albinoni.
He will be accompanied on the organ by Van Rensburg.
The concert, hosted by the society, starts at 3pm.
Admission is R50 for non-members and R40 for pensioners. Students and pupils enter for free.
Safe parking will be available.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
Politics