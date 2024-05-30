Plett textile store wins award at Chelsea Flower Show
A five-star showing at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in the UK saw a Plettenberg Bay textile store walk away with international acclaim for the quality, design and sustainability of its products.
Mungo scored a five-star stand rating at the event to complement the two other awards bagged by SA displays...
