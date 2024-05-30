When Keaton Browers was a little boy, he would accompany his mother to the voting station during general and local government elections.
This year, the 18-year-old Sanctor High School matric pupil cast his vote for the first time at the voting station at Strelitzia Primary School in Bethelsdorp.
“I am overwhelmed and excited about how I can contribute to the change in our country,” he said.
“When I look at our area and the national statistics in terms of crime, economic growth and job creation, I ask myself why the current government is not doing much for our people.
“Why must our people suffer?
“So today [Wednesday] I am making my mark for a political party which wants to see change in our country,” the Junior City Council member said.
Browers credits his late mother, Pralene Jacobs, for the love he has for his community and politics.
Jacobs died two years ago.
“In previous years, I would be in line with my mother waiting to vote.
“I would ask her why she votes, and she would reply that her vote would make a change.
“She saw the suffering of the community, and I inherited that passion.
“I will vote towards improving the lives of our people in her memory.”
The youngster said he would venture into politics after school.
“I believe I found my home. I think our country needs young people.”
He said the Junior City Council had helped him to develop leadership skills.
“When I joined the council I was introverted.
“I had my opinions but working in our community for the past two years has helped me grow.”
Sharing Keaton’s excitement about voting for the first time was Leanté Walton of Korsten.
She cast her vote at De Vos Malan Primary School in Schauderville.
“I was excited to vote, to see change in our community and nation, and to see how people are led by the Spirit of the Lord.”
HeraldLIVE
Matric pupil votes for first time in memory of late mom
Image: ROSLYN BAATJIES
When Keaton Browers was a little boy, he would accompany his mother to the voting station during general and local government elections.
This year, the 18-year-old Sanctor High School matric pupil cast his vote for the first time at the voting station at Strelitzia Primary School in Bethelsdorp.
“I am overwhelmed and excited about how I can contribute to the change in our country,” he said.
“When I look at our area and the national statistics in terms of crime, economic growth and job creation, I ask myself why the current government is not doing much for our people.
“Why must our people suffer?
“So today [Wednesday] I am making my mark for a political party which wants to see change in our country,” the Junior City Council member said.
Browers credits his late mother, Pralene Jacobs, for the love he has for his community and politics.
Jacobs died two years ago.
“In previous years, I would be in line with my mother waiting to vote.
“I would ask her why she votes, and she would reply that her vote would make a change.
“She saw the suffering of the community, and I inherited that passion.
“I will vote towards improving the lives of our people in her memory.”
The youngster said he would venture into politics after school.
“I believe I found my home. I think our country needs young people.”
He said the Junior City Council had helped him to develop leadership skills.
“When I joined the council I was introverted.
“I had my opinions but working in our community for the past two years has helped me grow.”
Sharing Keaton’s excitement about voting for the first time was Leanté Walton of Korsten.
She cast her vote at De Vos Malan Primary School in Schauderville.
“I was excited to vote, to see change in our community and nation, and to see how people are led by the Spirit of the Lord.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
Politics