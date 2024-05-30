Enjoy a cuppa and help raise funds for cancer care
It is time to raise funds and awareness for the Cancer Association of SA (CANSA) in Gqeberha this June as the Cuppa for CANSA campaign kicks off in the Friendly City.
The much-needed funds will go towards ensuring patients receiving cancer treatment in Gqeberha and surrounding areas are able to continue receiving quality care while being accommodated at the CANSA Strelitzia Care Home in Gqeberha where patients can stay for up to eight weeks...
