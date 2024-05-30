Dangerous citrus disease arrives in Gqeberha
Appearance of ‘African greening’ on orange and lemon trees in city gardens puts squeeze on commercial farming
The dangerous African citrus greening disease has arrived in Gqeberha and all possible biosecurity measures are in place to prevent it jumping across to the commercial citrus farming areas in the region.
Citrus Research International said on Tuesday the disease had been spotted on garden citrus trees in a 15km zone across the city and the aim was to keep it out of the Sundays River citrus farms and the Citrus Foundation Block outside Kariega...
