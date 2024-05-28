Two KwaZulu-Natal policemen have been removed from election deployment after provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ordered the pair face disciplinary action for allegedly breaching their code of conduct.
In a widely circulated video, a police officer is seen picking up an off-duty colleague — who is wearing uMkhonto we Sizwe party regalia — in a Sundumbili-branded police van from a polling station.
It is not clear where or when this occurred.
Mkhwanazi ordered the two officers be immediately removed from duty.
He said police officers were warned on several occasions to be professional and respect the oath they took when they joined the force.
“On more than one occasion I reiterated to the members here in KwaZulu-Natal they should be apolitical and leave politics to politicians. I emphasised police officers must never campaign or be seen to be campaigning for any political party.
“What these police officers did is totally unacceptable, and such behaviour undermines the hard work that the police have been doing to create a safe and secure environment for the 2024 national and provincial elections.
“The two members will be subjected to internal disciplinary steps proportional to their unbecoming behaviour,” said Mkhwanazi.
WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked up in police van
Image: Screengrab
He reminded police officers that they must treat all political parties equally and with respect.
“Political parties and community members are also encouraged to report wrongdoing by SAPS members in KwaZulu-Natal. No-one is above the law and police officers who are found to be on the wrong side of the law will dance to the tunes of their unbecoming actions,” said Mkhwanazi.
